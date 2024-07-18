Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $137.26 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $137.26 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.