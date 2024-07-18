Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.09 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and $10.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,106 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

