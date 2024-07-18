Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 1.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $245.80 and last traded at $246.08. Approximately 1,793,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,402,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.10.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 592.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

