Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%.
Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $899.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $50.00.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.
