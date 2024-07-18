COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Up 1.1%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

See Also

