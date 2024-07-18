Comparing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -77.31% -303.00% -2.11% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for LuxUrban Hotels and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,257.93%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than HomeFed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $113.40 million 0.07 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.07 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeFed beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

