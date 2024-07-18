Comparing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.15% -9.83% Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Timberline Resources and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -3.69

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Timberline Resources and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Timberline Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

