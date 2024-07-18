Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,255,000.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

