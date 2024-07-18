CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.7371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

