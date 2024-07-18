Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.75 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $754.72 million and approximately $36.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00586776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00111611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00070526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,022,225,094 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,725,866 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,021,902,199.89 with 4,234,402,184.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17531516 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $56,692,069.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.