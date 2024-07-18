Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,547. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.