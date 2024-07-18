Contrasting a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares a2 Milk and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a2 Milk N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of a2 Milk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a2 Milk 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for a2 Milk and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.35%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than a2 Milk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a2 Milk and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a2 Milk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $27.28 million 7.26 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -55.77

a2 Milk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

About a2 Milk

(Get Free Report)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014. The a2 Milk Company Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.