Contrasting Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) and BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -3.58% -5.70% -3.67% BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and BR Malls Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu Oyj and BR Malls Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 2 0 0 2.00 BR Malls Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and BR Malls Participações’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.53 billion N/A -$114.72 million ($0.26) -7.15 BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01

BR Malls Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Outokumpu Oyj on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

