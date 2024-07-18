COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.86

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 191395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.