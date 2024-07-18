Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.58. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,171,122 shares.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $84,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

