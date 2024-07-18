Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJR. Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

