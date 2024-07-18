CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in CoStar Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 2,622,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

