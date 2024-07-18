CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $60,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 1,857,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,261. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

