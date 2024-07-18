Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.