Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Down 6.8 %

COUR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 1,460,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

