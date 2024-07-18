Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,102,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,403,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 264,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $158.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

