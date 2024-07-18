Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,845,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 406,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,233. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

