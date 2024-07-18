Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 86,117 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. UBS Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

