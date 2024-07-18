Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,532,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. 132,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

