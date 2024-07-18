Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $249.94. 2,471,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $250.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

