Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after buying an additional 658,440 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,855,000 after buying an additional 323,204 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,232,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,129. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

