Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,268. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

