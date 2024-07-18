Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

