Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,437 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.6 %

CVS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,380,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,770. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

