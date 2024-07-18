Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

