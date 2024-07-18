Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after buying an additional 902,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,421,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 2,204,720 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,902,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.47.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

