Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,473 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

