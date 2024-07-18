Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Frontline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE FRO opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

