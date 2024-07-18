Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.5 %

UL stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,196. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

