Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Crane Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CR traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.68. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

