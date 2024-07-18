Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Credicorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,152 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after buying an additional 79,336 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,503. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

