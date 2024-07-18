Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 5.5%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 11,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.