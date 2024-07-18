Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 656,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

