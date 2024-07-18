Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:CCI opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
