Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

