CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 241,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

