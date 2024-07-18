Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Cuentas Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $682,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 125.80% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

