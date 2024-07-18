Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 11,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

