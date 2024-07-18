CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Mizuho began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 70,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,124. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

