Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 29,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,327. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

