Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 39,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYCC. StockNews.com downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

