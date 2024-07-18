Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 599,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,181. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 63,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 402.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

