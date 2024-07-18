D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 501,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

