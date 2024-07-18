D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $121.11. 663,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,571. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

