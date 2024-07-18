D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. 1,225,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average is $244.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

