D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.50. 869,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,007. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

